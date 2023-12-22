Як нова ! Реконструкція дитячою лікарні у Дніпрі

22.12.2023 18:00

Після реконструкції свої двері для пацієнтів відкрив корпус дніпровської дитячої лікарні. У семиповерховому медзакладі – стаціонарні відділення та консультативно-діагностична допомога.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Які скарби приховувала вода Каховського моря?

22.12.2023 14:34

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 22.12.2023

22.12.2023 8:16

У передріздвяний час – максимальна увага захисту, максимальна енергія заради того, щоб Україна досягала своїх цілей – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

21.12.2023 21:46

Жінки Дніпропетровщини почали працювати у шахтах, бо чоловіки пішли на фронт

21.12.2023 19:48

Місто без імператриці! Як у Дніпрі перейменують Катеринославський бульвар?

21.12.2023 19:17

Унікальна кіберрука з Дніпра! Як тобі таке, Ілон Маск?

21.12.2023 17:02
.