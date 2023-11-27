Пляцки із лушпиння, суп із качанів кукурудзи, котлети з макухи: стіл зі страв часів Голодомору.

27.11.2023 17:39

У центрі Дніпра “пластуни” накрили стіл зі страв часів Голодомору. Активісти громадської організації приготували наїдки, якими вимушено харчувалися українці, аби вижити у голодні 32-33 роки. Про акціїю “Їдло” розповість Тетяна Заєць.

