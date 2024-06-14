Фазани оселилися у центрі міста! Драматичні події у ботанічному саду Дніпра. Дізнайтесь подробиці!

14.06.2024 12:42

Родина диких фазанів оселилась у ботанічному саду Дніпровського національного університету. Там у пернатих народились 13-ро пташенят. Фазани почувають себе як удома, хазяйнують та допомагають працівникам ботсаду боротися зі шкідниками.

