05.06.2024 13:37

Зі злочинців до героїв! Чому арештанти готові поміняти тюремні камери на фронт? Понад чотири з половиною тисячі в’язнів вже хочуть призватися до війська. Як до них ставляться в армії? Ми поговорили з ексув’язненим, який майже три роки боронить нашу країну.

