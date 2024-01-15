Над ним свистять ракети та гремлять вибухи. Але попри атаки він не припинив роботу.

15.01.2024 16:10

Басейн Метеор, який дивом встояв під час нещодавнього масованого обстрілу. Після руйнувань фасадної частини, споруду відновили і там знову тренуються спортсмени.

