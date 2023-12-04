«Про Нікополь» 04.12.2023


Нікополь під ударами/Відновлення будинків/Допомога фронту – спецпроєкт «Про Нікополь».

Про Нікополь
1 переглядів

Вам також може сподобатися

«Про Нікополь» 30.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 30.11.2023
Влучання в Марганецькій громаді/26 нових назв/Розваги для дітей - ...
Про Нікополь
10 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 27.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 27.11.2023
10 обстрілів/Допомога від благодійників/Зміна адрес видачі води - ...
Про Нікополь
25 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 23.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 23.11.2023
Поранено двоє/Постійне водозабезпечення /З ліхтарями та свічками - ...
Про Нікополь
12 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 20.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 20.11.2023
Загинула людина/Перший сніг на Нікопольщині/"Миколай крокує до ...
Про Нікополь
18 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 16.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 16.11.2023
Нікополь готується до блекаутів/Чиста вода для Томаківки/Б'ють з ...
Про Нікополь
22 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 13.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 13.11.2023
Обережно,сказ!/Громади Нікопольщини отримають гуманітарку/Поробки для ...
Про Нікополь
13 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 09.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 09.11.2023
Б'ють з БПЛА по житлових будинках/Допомога благодійників/Запрошення на ...
Про Нікополь
17 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 06.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 06.11.2023
Поранений 51-річний чоловік/Ремонтують будинки/Новий реанімобіль - ...
Про Нікополь
21 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 02.11.2023
«Про Нікополь» 02.11.2023
Окупанти вбили в Нікополі жінку/Психологічна допомога/Кров для ...
Про Нікополь
21 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 30.10.2023
«Про Нікополь» 30.10.2023
50 снарядів по Нікополю/Місто готується до зими/Очищення води в ...
Про Нікополь
21 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 26.10.2023
«Про Нікополь» 26.10.2023
Яким родинам допоможуть?/Графік видачі води/Хвостаті поліцейські - ...
Про Нікополь
11 переглядів
«Про Нікополь» 23.10.2023
«Про Нікополь» 23.10.2023
Ситуація із ЗАЕС/ Вода для Нікопольщини/ Нікополь у смітті - ...
Про Нікополь
10 переглядів
12330

Сторінка 1 з 30

.