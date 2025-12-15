«Про Нікополь» 15.12.2025

Росіяни масовано б’ють дронами по освітленим вікнам та подвір’ям! ПРО НІКОПОЛЬ

«Про Нікополь» 12.12.2025
Ворог використовує нову тактику! Як захиститись від дронів? ПРО НІКОПОЛЬ
«Про Нікополь» 08.12.2025
Кому передали 400 кілограмів солодощів? ПРО НІКОПОЛЬ
«Про Нікополь» 01.12.2025
Чи захистять Нікополь від ворожих атак антидронові сітки?
«Про Нікополь» 24.11.2025
Нікопольщина під масованою атакою: Як нікопольчани пережили ці вихідні?
«Про Нікополь» 17.11.2025
Є загиблі та поранені: Що сталося цими вихідними на Нікопольщині?
«Про Нікополь» 10.11.2025
Яструб збив російський дрон і врятував людей! Як почувається птах? ПРО ...
«Про Нікополь» 07.11.2025
Що сталося у Нікополі цього тижня?
«Про Нікополь» 27.10.2025
Нікопольщина під вогнем і без води! Як виживають нікопольці?
«Про Нікополь» 24.10.2025
Нікопольщина під ударом росіян! Яка ситуація на ЗАЕС? ПРО НІКОПОЛЬ
«Про Нікополь» 20.10.2025
Що сталося у Нікополі цього тижня?
«Про Нікополь» 17.10.2025
У Нікополі критична нестача крові: Що ж сталося?
«Про Нікополь» 13.10.2025
Є загиблі та поранені: наслідки атаки по Нікопольщині! ПРО НІКОПОЛЬ
