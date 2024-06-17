«Про Нікополь» 17.06.2024

Б’ють з дронів вдень й вночі. За гроші працював на ФСБ. Обкрадав покинуті будинки – спецпроєкт «Про Нікополь».

«Про Нікополь» 13.06.2024
Окупанти безперервно атакують область. Викрили двох громадян росії. ...
«Про Нікополь» 10.06.2024
Вдарили дроном по будинку/ Допомога для ЗСУ/ Як прикордонники ...
«Про Нікополь» 06.06.2024
Дроном по маршрутці із людьми/ Рік після теракту на Каховській ГЕС/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 03.06.2024
Ворог спрямував безпілотник на цивільний автобус/ Нові тарифи на ...
«Про Нікополь» 30.05.2024
Ворог нищить житлові квартали. На ЗАЕС може бути радіаційний викид. ...
«Про Нікополь» 27.05.2024
Не припиняють терор мирних/ Запуск водогону/ Засіяли 170 тисяч ...
«Про Нікополь» 23.05.2024
Б'ють по екстрених бригадах/ Пиячать та кидаються з кулаками/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 20.05.2024
Безперервні атаки по будинках/. Історія поліціянта що дивом вижив/ Юні ...
«Про Нікополь» 16.05.2024
Не припиняють гатити по мирних/ Нова пожежна команда/ Гуманітарна ...
«Про Нікополь» 13.05.2024
Окупанти безперервно б'ють по мирних/ Ядерний терор на ЗАЕС/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 09.05.2024
Обстріляли храм та школу/ Інтерв'ю з Євгеном Євтушенко/ Рекорд з ...
«Про Нікополь» 06.05.2024
Росіяни сім разів атакували район/ Війна наздогнала у Нікополі/ ...
