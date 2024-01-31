Нещасний випадок чи вбивство? У Дніпрі знайшли зниклу дитину.

31.01.2024 16:57

Страшна знахідка на житловому масиві Придніпровськ. Там виявили бездиханне тіло зниклої напередодні дитини. Вже відомо, це 12 річна Марія Біланова, яка кілька днів тому безслідно зникла. Нещасний випадок чи вбиство?

