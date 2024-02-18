Стародавня молотилка замість відбійника! Артефакт знайшли в Дніпрі прямо на узбіччі

18.02.2024 13:11

На Дніпропетровщині у Краснопіллі знайшли молотилку, якою в 19 столітті обробляли зерно. Останні 20 років вона пролежала просто на узбіччі. Аби знижувати швидкість автівок, щоб ті не залітали у приватну садибу.

.