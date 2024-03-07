Депутати розглянули 100 питань. У Кам’янському пройшла 46 сесія міськради

07.03.2024 11:15

Внесли зміни до бюджету 2024, щодо перерозподілу залишків коштів за минулий рік на підтримку сил оборони. Також відкоригували програму фінансування робіт, з облаштування захисних споруд. Ухвалили створення центру фізичної адаптації постраждалих внаслідок війни.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Чому виселяють дві сотні переселенців? СКАНДАЛ довкола шелтера!

07.03.2024 20:41

У час російської агресії кожен бачить, наскільки важливо підтримувати альянси, зміцнювати власну безпеку та дбати про безпеку сусідів – звернення Президента України

07.03.2024 20:22

Гіпермаркет у ВОГНІ! Наслідки атаки по торговому центру в Нікополі

07.03.2024 18:00

ВИБУХАЮТЬ колеса! У Дніпрі мешканці Калинівський-6 просять владу залатати двометрові ями

07.03.2024 15:06

росіяни ВДАРИЛИ по торговому центру Нікополя! Що відомо про наслідки?

07.03.2024 12:32

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 07.03.2024

07.03.2024 7:01
.