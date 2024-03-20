“Два серця в полоні”. Люди вийшли аби нагадати світу про знущання росіян над військовополоненими

20.03.2024 16:09

Три тижні тому дніпрянка поховала тридцятирічного сина Павла, якого вбили росіяни. Але попри свій біль, прийшла на акцію “Два серця в полоні”. Рідні українських бранців хотіли вкотре нагадати світові про звірства, що чинить рф з військовополоненими та про зниклих без вісті воїнів

