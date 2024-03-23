Найсильніша БОРОДА світу! Як Дмитро Грунський встановив три рекорди Гіннеса за один день?

23.03.2024 13:47

Зубами, бородою та шиєю тягнув автомобілі. Дніпровський силач за один день встановив одразу три рекорди Гіннеса. Чому перша спроба виявилася невдалою та кому стронгмен присвятив свої досягнення? Про це рекодсмена розпитала наша кореспондентка Олена Петраченкова.

