Ризиковане інтерв’ю українського школяра з ОКУПАЦІЇ. Про зомбування і “оздоровлення” від окупантів

23.05.2024 16:19

Ризиковане інтерв’ю українського школяра з окупації. Про зомбування і “оздоровлення” від окупантів. Макс перебуває на тимчасово окупованій території і таємно онлайн навчається в одній зі шкіл Дніпра. Хлопець виборов 2 місце на конкурсі творів про права підлітків.

Інші новини

