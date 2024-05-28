Незламна полуниця! Чому нікопольці не полишають свої плантації попри ризик для життя?

28.05.2024 16:11

Полуниця – на зло окупантам! Під свист снарядів, дронів та без води. Так жителі Нікопольщини вирощують відому на всю Дніпропетровщину ягоду. А от продавати її зараз змушені майже втричі дешевше, ніж до повномаштабного вторгнення. Чому не полишають свої плантації – навіть попри ризик для життя?

