Українські фермери БАНКРУТУЮТЬ через брак робочих рук внаслідок мобілізації та падіння цін!

09.04.2024 14:18

Падіння цін на збіжжя та брак робочих рук внаслідок мобілізації! Це – два головних виклики, із якими цьогоріч стикнулися українські фермери. Деякі господарства вже закрились, бо не змогли повернути кредити.
Тож яким урожай буде цьогоріч та чи стане він прибутковим?

