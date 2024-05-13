«Про Нікополь» 13.05.2024

Окупанти безперервно б’ють по мирних/ Ядерний терор на ЗАЕС/ Безстрашні соцпрацівниці – спецпроєкт «Про Нікополь».

«Про Нікополь» 09.05.2024
Обстріляли храм та школу/ Інтерв'ю з Євгеном Євтушенко/ Рекорд з ...
«Про Нікополь» 06.05.2024
Росіяни сім разів атакували район/ Війна наздогнала у Нікополі/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 29.04.2024
Атаки по енергетиці/ Нестача працівників на ЗАЕС/ Планові відключення ...
«Про Нікополь» 25.04.2024
Тричі обстріляли мирних/ Обережно, сказ/ Як місцеві волонтери ...
«Про Нікополь» 22.04.2024
Окупанти б'ють по фермерах/ Атака на ЗАЕС/ Коли запуститься водогін? - ...
«Про Нікополь» 18.04.2024
13 разів атакували дронами/ Чи є загроза наступу окупантів?/ Ситуація ...
«Про Нікополь» 15.04.2024
Безперервні атаки росіян/ Окупанти готують провокацію на ЗАЕС/ Грошова ...
«Про Нікополь» 11.04.2024
Терор росіян не вщухає/ Старлінк для ЗСУ/ Як працює прифронтовий завод ...
«Про Нікополь» 08.04.2024
Вдарили по ядерному реактору/ Виживають без води/ Допомога для ...
«Про Нікополь» 04.04.2024
Безперервні атаки по цивільних/ ЗАЕС під загрозою/ У селах ...
«Про Нікополь» 02.05.2024
Ворог цілий день бив по місту дронами/ Скоро будуть з водою/ Які плани ...
«Про Нікополь» 01.04.2024
Ворог не припиняє свій терор ні на день/ Допомога від ООН/ Ручні ...
