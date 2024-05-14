Про великій спорт під час великої війни. Як російська агресія змінила спортивне життя в Україні?

Про великій спорт під час великої війни. Як російська агресія змінила спортивне життя в Україні, говоримо у ВасильєвГостро з колишнім голкипером “Дніпра”, президентом Української Військової Ліги Святославом Сиротою та відомим спортивним журналістом Дмитром Москаленком.

Васильєв Гостро
