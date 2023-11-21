Педагоги КАМ’ЯНСЬКОГО завоювали медалі на міжнародній виставці

21.11.2023 16:57

Дніпропетровщина на Міжнародній виставці здобула 10 медалей, з яких 6 – золоті та 4 – срібні.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Звільнили ІЗЮМ, звільнимо всю УКРАЇНУ! Історія блискавичного КОНТРНАСТУПУ десантників 25-ї бригади

21.11.2023 14:14

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 21.11.2023

21.11.2023 7:28

Світ бачить силу Америки в допомозі Україні – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

20.11.2023 21:48

ЖАХ на дні криниці! Хто ВИНЕН у ТРАГЕДІЇ в Іларіоновому?

20.11.2023 21:09

ПЕРЕКРИЛИ РУХ у самому центрі міста! Чи на часі ремонт АВАРІЙНОГО перехрестя???

20.11.2023 19:40

Кам’янське на міжнародній арені! Мери 4-х міст Дніпропетровщини на конференції у Німеччини

20.11.2023 16:26
.