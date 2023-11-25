Як пораненій війною ВІСЛЮЧЦІ Мамулі повернули втрачену ногу

25.11.2023 14:02

Віслючка Мамуля із Сіверська рік живе на Дніпропетровщині. Її, тяжко поранену, вивезли з-під обстрілів. Віслючка втратила дитинча і ледь не загинула сама. Ветлікарі ампутували їй ногу. Але вдалося встановити протез.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Чергова партія квадрокоптерів з Кам’янського відправилася на фронт.

25.11.2023 12:37

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 25.11.2023

25.11.2023 9:07

Частина засідання Ставки сьогодні була присвячена комплексу питань, щодо яких наші воїни й суспільство очікують справедливих відповідей – звернення Президента України

24.11.2023 21:04

Вирішували питання щодо житлового фонду, матеріальної підтримки та інші нагальні потреби людей

24.11.2023 19:05

РОКОВИНИ ЖАХЛИВОГО ТЕРАКТУ. Історії постраждалих дніпрян

24.11.2023 17:18

Пухнасті КРАСЕНІ. У Кривому Розі працює кафе, де живуть п’ять котів із непростими долями.

24.11.2023 16:51
.