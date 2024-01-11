Мріє повернутись до війська! Як військовий проходить реабілітацію в центрі RECOVERY.

11.01.2024 16:10

Відновлюється, аби якнайшвидше повернутись в ЗСУ. Павло підірвався на ворожій міні, довелось ампутувати ногу. Лікування проходить в дніпровському центрі RECOVERY, який заснували Віктор та Олена Пінчуки.

