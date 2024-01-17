Назавжди 31. Яким був боєць 25-ої Січеславської повітрянодесантної бригади Валерій Лєдєньов.

17.01.2024 20:56

Він був добрим і компанійським. Любив життя та будував з коханою плани. Але все перекреслила Велика війна. У Новоолександрівській громаді попрощалися з бійцем 25-ої Січеславської повітрянодесантної бригади Валерієм Лєдєньовим.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Фундаментальне завдання – зберігати ініціативу, щоб була можливість ставати сильнішими – звернення Президента України

17.01.2024 22:45

Зелена сталь. Інноваційному електросталеплавильному комплексу Інтерпайп Сталь виповнюється 12 років

17.01.2024 16:30

Не змогли чи не захотіли? Міськрада Новомосковська вдруге провалили голосування за нову назву міста

17.01.2024 15:52

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 17.01.2024

17.01.2024 7:14

Був між життям та смертю. Після ампутації бойовий медик Микола планує воювати й танцювати

16.01.2024 19:41

Ранчо “Біла підкова” потребує допомоги!

16.01.2024 17:22
.