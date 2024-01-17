Не змогли чи не захотіли? Міськрада Новомосковська вдруге провалили голосування за нову назву міста

17.01.2024 15:52

Депутати міськради Новомосковська не змогли обрати нову назву міста. На черговій сесії розглядали варіанти Самар та Нова Самар. Утім, жоден з них не набрав необхідну кількість голосів.

