Терористи гатять по мирних дронами-камікадзе!

19.01.2024 15:44

Минулося без постраждалих, утім є руйнування. В деякі оселі прилітає вже втретє. Утім місцеві, буквально по уламках, продовжують відновлювати понівечене житло.

