Кожна поїздка – ризик для життя! Як людям бути без мосту?

03.02.2024 20:47

У Олексіївці, що на Нікопольщині, обвалюється переправа, яка з’єднує дві частини села. Місцеві б’ють на сполох. Кажуть, міст буквально розсипається.

