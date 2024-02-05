ТОП мовних скандалів. Дніпропетровщина – у топ 4 областей за кількістю порушень законодавства.

05.02.2024 14:16

 

Змушували відповідати російською на лекціях, навчали нею дітей у школі, виставляли із перукарні за прохання перейти на українську та навіть кидалися за це з кулаками! Дніпропетровщина – у топ 4 областей за кількістю порушень мовного законодавства.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 06.02.2024

06.02.2024 7:12

Обговорили з Прем’єр-міністром посилення політики ветеранів; Україні потрібні сила, свіжа енергія та лідерство – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

05.02.2024 21:08

Кому заважав волонтер? У Кам’янському невідомі у масках побили активіста

05.02.2024 21:04

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 05.02.2024

05.02.2024 7:49

Майстер від Бога. Переселенець з Донеччини створює оригінальні музичні інструменти!

04.02.2024 20:52

Дадуть ФОРУ цілим і неушкодженим! Попри тяжкі поранення, займаються паверліфтингом та атлетикою!

04.02.2024 19:50
.