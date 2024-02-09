ШКІЛЬНІ офіцери. Чи стануть з ними діти більш ЗАХИЩЕНИМИ?

09.02.2024 15:13

У двадцяти школах Дніпра запрацювали шкільні офіцери. Це пілотний проєкт за ініціативою Міністерства освіти і науки України спільно з Нацполіцією. Як на правоохоронців у школі реагують батьки та діти?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Понад два місяці ховав тіло у підвалі! Страшна знахідка у Дніпрі

09.02.2024 16:37

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 09.02.2024

09.02.2024 7:56

Аби зігріти домівки! Фонд Віктора Пінчука системно допомагає переселенцям на Нікопольщині

08.02.2024 20:31

Відсьогодні до керівництва Збройними Силами України приступає нова управлінська команда – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

08.02.2024 19:11

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 08.02.2024

08.02.2024 8:17

Наше завдання цього року – не лише посилити повітряний щит та далекобійні можливості України, а й завдати Росії системних втрат – звернення Президента

07.02.2024 21:46
.