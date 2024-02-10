Втратив 3 літра крові, але думки про кохану надавали йому сил жити

10.02.2024 20:21

Втратив понад три літри крові. Медики Дніпра врятували бійця, який вижив після підриву на ворожій міні. До лікарні його доправили у критичному стані з численними пораненнями. Зараз він потроху одужує та готується до подальшої реабілітації.

