Нікопольського стрільця затримано! Хто виявився вбивцею заступника мера?

12.02.2024 17:17

В Нікополі розкрили зухвале вбиство заступника міського голови Віталія Журавльова! Кілера арештували. Виявлось – злочин він ретельно планував і стежив за жертвою протягом чотирьох місяців. За що так жорстоко розправився з посадовцем і ким виявився стрілець? Та які ще шокуючі плани виношував?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

“Незламні” люди? Через що проходять наші воїни, чим жертвують і як знаходять сили боротись далі?

12.02.2024 13:41

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 12.02.2024

12.02.2024 8:06

Працюємо, щоб додати більше ефективності нашим мобільним вогневим групам та щоб ще більше регіонів України отримали РЕБ – звернення Президента

11.02.2024 20:28

“Ледь не втратив голос через постріл снайпера!” Неймовірна історія зірки “Довбуша” на передовій

11.02.2024 18:03

Туреччина аплодує УКРАЇНЦІ. Як дніпрянка, попри хворобу, виборола “бронзу”!

11.02.2024 17:03

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 11.02.2024

11.02.2024 7:47
.