Врятувало татуювання? Медики Дніпра врятували життя військового, уламок пройшов скрізь шию…

15.02.2024 10:30

“Немає місця!”. Це татуювання над серцем військового, якого лікують у Дніпрі. Владислав зробив його через нещасливе кохання, але виявилося там не залишилося місця для уламку ворожого снаряду. Лікарі кажуть, боєць дивом залишився живим.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 15.02.2024

15.02.2024 7:06

Нарощування наших виробництв – це захист життя наших воїнів і розширення наших можливостей на фронті – звернення Президента України

14.02.2024 20:25

Аномальна зима. Глобальне потепління чи підступна погода?

14.02.2024 20:09

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 14.02.2024

14.02.2024 7:23

Команда Головкома Сирського: хто вони?ТОП-5 нових генералів

13.02.2024 20:33

Ми створюємо для України принципово нову систему безпекових відносин із провідними державами світу – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

13.02.2024 20:11
.