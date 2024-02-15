МАСОВАНИЙ удар по Україні! Які наслідки ракетної атаки?

15.02.2024 15:58

Били балістикою та ракетами зі стратегічної авіації. Вранці росіяни знов масовано обстріляли Україну! Всього запустили 26 ракет, ППО збила 13 ворожих цілей. У Запоріжжі шість людей постраждали, пошкоджені багатоквартирні будинки, заклад освіти.

