Білий дим, що рятує. Як волонтери з Кривого Рогу організовали виробництво, димових шашок для фронту

16.02.2024

Білий дим, що засліплює ворога і рятує життя! Волонтери Кривого Рогу виготовляють для ЗСУ димові шашки. У війську на них великий попит, то обсяги виробництва збільшили. Найпростіша шашка горить хвилину. Навіщо вони українським захисникам та до чого тут генерал НАТО?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 16.02.2024

16.02.2024

Створюємо для України нову безпекову архітектуру, яка допомагатиме довгостроково – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

15.02.2024

Дзеркальна блокада! Відповідь УКРАЇНСЬКИХ фермерів

15.02.2024

МАСОВАНИЙ удар по Україні! Які наслідки ракетної атаки?

15.02.2024

Врятувало татуювання? Медики Дніпра врятували життя військового, уламок пройшов скрізь шию…

15.02.2024

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 15.02.2024

15.02.2024
.