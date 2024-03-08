Квітковий АЖІОТАЖ! Скільки чоловіки готові викласти за букети і чи час для таких витрат?

08.03.2024 21:02

У Дніпрі на 8 березня традиційний ажіотаж на квіткових базарах. Скільки чоловіки готові викласти за букети і чи час для таких витрат? З самого ранку наша знімальна група вирушила у рейд. Тож що купують? В яку ціну? Та чи варто взагалі святкувати?
Анастасія Вільхова з подробицями.

