Передали позашляховик підрозділу ППО. Кам’янське продовжує допомагати військовим.

11.03.2024 14:24

Автівку отримали бійці, які базуються на Донецькому напрямку. Придбали позашляховик на прохання командира однієї з військових частин. Вона має поліпшити бойові можливості захисників.

