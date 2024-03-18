Шахед ПРОТАРАНИВ п’ятиповерхівку! Які наслідки атаки дронів на Кривий Ріг?

18.03.2024 17:37

Крило ворожого дрона на дитмайданчику, бойова частина на даху будинку! У Кривому Розі жителі оговтуються після нічної атаки. Окупанти цілили ударними шахедами. Сили ППО збили 2 БПЛА. Уламки одного з них впали на п’ятиповерхівку. Як рятувальники евакуювали людей та що місцеві бажають росіянам?



