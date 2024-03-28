ГРИЗНЯ через притулок для тварин! Резонансний скандал у Кривому Розі, кого рятувати собак чи людей?

28.03.2024 20:00

У Кривому Розі конфлікт жителів приватного сектору з місцевою зоозахисницею. Мовляв, дикий сморід та антисанітарія ширяться вулицею саме з її двору. Натомість, волонтерка звинувачує сусідів у отруєнні її тварин. Що насправді там відбуваєтсья та чи є шанс на примирення?

