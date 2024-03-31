Побратими зустрілись у RECOVERY! Витяг пораненого товариша з-під обстрілів, ледь сам не загинувши

31.03.2024 20:59

Побратими зустрілись у RECOVERY! Витяг пораненого товариша з-під обстрілів, ледь сам не загинувши. В Дніпрі відновлюються два бойових товариша, які через складні травми протягом півроку не можуть зустрітися. Над тим, щоб ця зустріч таки відбулась – працює ціла команда професіоналів.

