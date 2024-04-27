Як захистити себе від грабіжника? У Дніпрі запрацювали курси самооборони для дівчат! Як долучитися?

27.04.2024 17:12

Навчитись тримати удар і давати відсіч кривднику. У Дніпрі для жінок запровадили курси із самозахисту. Інструктори навчають з нуля. Програма розрахована на будь-який рівень підготовки. Тож чекають і жінок, і дівчат. Як саме навчають, де записатися та чи є ажіотаж?

