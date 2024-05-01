У захисних шоломах та налокітниках, наче профі! Дитячий велодень пройшов у Кам’янському

01.05.2024 16:19

У захисних шоломах та налокітниках, наче профі! Дитячий велодень пройшов у Кам’янському. Змагалися діти від 2-х до 16 років. Загалом було понад двісті учасників. Перегони були відкриті для всіх охочих. Про насичений день маленьких велосипедистів та їхні емоції

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Готуємо ще сім безпекових документів для України: зброя, фінанси, політична взаємодія – звернення Президента

01.05.2024 20:52

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 01.05.2024

01.05.2024 7:35

Сьогодні передусім наша вдячність кожному воїну Державної прикордонної служби – звернення Президента

30.04.2024 20:53

Не врятована, а вкрадена!? Історія собаки з Синельникового, що пережила страшну трагедію

30.04.2024 19:50

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 30.04.2024

30.04.2024 7:33

Усі розвідки партнерів поінформовані про загрози й перспективи, які є зараз – звернення Президента

29.04.2024 22:25
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com