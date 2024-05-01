Диво-накидки, що рятують життя військовим! Як у Дніпрі виробляють плащі-невидимки для ЗСУ

01.05.2024 19:31

Ховають від ворожих очей, їхніх дронів та зберігають військовим життя. А ще захищають від негоди. У Дніпрі роблять для ЗСУ плащі-невидимки. Секретом виготовлення з журналістами 11 поділився дніпровський волонтер.

