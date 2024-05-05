Обстріл на Великдень. Дніпро пережив атаку шахедів. Які наслідки?

05.05.2024 13:19

Обстріл на Великдень. Дніпро пережив атаку шахедів. Безпілотники літали просто посеред житлових кварталів. Через уламки збитих дронів понівечено десятки квартир. Які наслідки?

