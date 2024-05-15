“Мама сказала: поки батько на війні, стільці, меблі будеш ти робити”. Дівчата дають фору хлопцям!

15.05.2024 17:05

“Мама сказала: поки батько на війні, стільці, меблі будеш ти робити”. Студентку будівельного коледжу Лілю не лякають ані гуркіт столярних станків, ані пил від деревини. Має улюблений матеріал і мрію. Дівчата дають фору хлопцям!

