До ЗСУ без ТЦК! Як знайти у війську професії за фахом? Досвід Дніпра

20.05.2024 15:02

Потрібні водії, кухарі та бухгалтери. Військовий досвід – не обов’язковий! У ЗСУ доступні тисячі вакансій. Плюс висока зарплата, що конкурує з виплатами для цивільних. Як працює рекрутинг у Дніпрі? І які посади найбільш затребувані у війську?

