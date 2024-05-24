Дніпро має найбрудніше повітря в Україні!?! Як це впливає на здоров’я та чи безпечно тут жити?

24.05.2024 16:09

Димить, припадає пилом, аж дихати немає чим! Дніпро очолив рейтинг найбрудніших міст країни. Екологи кажуть, все через парникові гази, спалювання сухостою, викиди з підприємств та ворожі ракети. Як це впливає на людей і чи безпечно тут жити?

