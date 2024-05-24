Збивають автівками, нападають з ножами! Звідки у цивільних агресія до військових з ТЦК?

24.05.2024 19:58

Збивають автівками, нападають з ножами, словесно принижують! Це все про ставлення до військових, які нині проходять службу у ТЦК. В наступному сюжеті ми спробуємо з’ясувати причини таких випадків. Що це – дія російського ІПСО чи страх перед мобілізацією?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Єдина у Дніпрі багатоповерхівка без боржників! Як жителям це вдається?

25.05.2024 12:44

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 25.05.2024

25.05.2024 11:19

Путін не просто хоче зірвати Саміт миру, він ще й боїться того, що може дати Саміт – звернення Президента

24.05.2024 21:33

Дніпро має найбрудніше повітря в Україні!?! Як це впливає на здоров’я та чи безпечно тут жити?

24.05.2024 16:09

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 24.05.2024

24.05.2024 11:46

Ризиковане інтерв’ю українського школяра з ОКУПАЦІЇ. Про зомбування і “оздоровлення” від окупантів

23.05.2024 16:19
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com