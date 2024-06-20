Потужний “вибух” у шахті ліфта! Що це було та чи є постраждалі?

20.06.2024 15:17

Ліфт обвалився в будинку! Так спочатку подумали мешканці однієї багатоповерхівки Дніпра! Пізно ввечері жителі почули гучний гуркіт, їм здалось, що здетонував боєприпас! Врешті з’ясували причину. Що ж саме там сталось? Чи постраждали люди й чи може таке знову повторитись?

