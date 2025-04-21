Дискримінація чи Потреба? БЕЗПЕЧНЕ таксі для жінок нарешті у Дніпрі!

21.04.2025 15:00
Video thumbnail for youtube video pykuu4ebcoq

Тільки для жінок! У Дніпрі віднедавна запрацював новий клас виклику авто. Це поїздки, в яких за і кермом і в салоні – виключно жінки. Однак в мережі вже хвиля обурень від чоловіків. Називають це дискримінацією. Як працює послуга, для чого потрібна і що про неї думають жителі Дніпра?

