Дрони над містом та канонада вибухів: Окупанти атакували Самар!

13.07.2025 20:04
Дрони просто над містом та канонада вибухів. Окупанти масовано атакували шахедами Самар! Наш журналіст на місці події розкаже про наслідки масованої атаки на місто. Місцеві жителі діляться емоціями після пережитого, а кадри демонструють масштаби руйнувань після обстрілів.

