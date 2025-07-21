Як школяр з Дніпра здобув медаль у США за вирощування рослин!

21.07.2025 15:36
Video thumbnail for youtube video qwr1_z9gpa4

Як школяр з Дніпра здобув медаль у США за вирощування рослин! 17-ти річний Кирило Благодаров на третину прискорив вирощування базиліку. І вже представив свою методику на Олімпіаді Геніїв в США. Як винахід дніпровського юнака може вплинути на українську економіку та агросферу?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-02062025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 21.07.2025

21.07.2025 8:08
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-02062025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 20.07.2025

20.07.2025 8:07
Video thumbnail for youtube video gtk-ibikrl8

Треба робити все, щоб досягти припинення вогню, і російській стороні треба перестати ховатися від рішень – звернення Президента

19.07.2025 20:27
Video thumbnail for youtube video t3ua4sjrnvm

Приголомшуючий удар: Понад 100 дронів і ракети атакували Павлоград!

19.07.2025 20:02
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-02062025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 19.07.2025

19.07.2025 8:03
Video thumbnail for youtube video tatx-hy8svm

Діти тонуть на Дніпропетровщині: Як уникнути трагедії?

18.07.2025 15:49