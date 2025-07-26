Масштабна атака на Дніпро: Шокуючі кадри руйнувань у центрі міста!

26.07.2025 15:50
Video thumbnail for youtube video pmvm6f2bxjc

Ракети, потім десятки Шахедів, а потім знов ракети — цієї ночі російські терористи були націлені на Дніпро. Як місто пережило масштабну атаку? У цьому відео ми покажемо шокуючі кадри руйнувань у центрі Дніпра. Слідкуйте за останніми новинами разом з #11канал

